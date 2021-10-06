Adele is Ready to Drop New Music!

Well, well, well, look who’s back.

Soulful singer Adele has heard our pleas and is returning with a new single on October 15.

She teased it on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. “Easy On Me” — October 15,” she captioned a black and white 21-second video.

Adele is shown in the video inserting a tape into a car radio, checking herself in the mirror, and then zooming away, with the resulting loudness blasting away all of the music sheets in the vehicle.

“25,” the Grammy-winning singer’s most recent album, was released in 2015. It came after her 2011 first album, “21,” after her 2008 debut album, “19.”

Photo Credit: @adele