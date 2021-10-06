Connect with us

Tiwa Savage set to Release Visuals for "Somebody's Son" feat. Brandy | Watch Teaser

Adele is Ready to Drop New Music!

Sinach Receives Certificate of Recognition from the US Congress

New Music: Kahren - SAFA (Stay Away, Far Away)

Fuji Music has made a comeback in mainstream popular culture as seen at ‘Fuji in the Garden’

New Music: Egar Boi - Joma

New Music: Shime Ahua - Smile

New EP: Dark Poet feat. M.I Abaga, Falz, Yung6ix, CDQ & Dremo - No CAP

Lyric Video: Sinach - Love My Home

New Music: Sean Dampte feat. Buju & Nizzy - Pepe (Remix)

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats sensation Tiwa Savage has a special visual for her latest smashing hit “Somebody’s Son” featuring American singer Brandy and coming on the 12th of October and we can’t wait to see some of these beautiful queens.

“Somebody’s Son” is the fourth track off Tiwa Savage’s recently released EP “Water & Garri“. As we anticipate the official video, the singer has shared a quick teaser you should watch below:

