Tiwa Savage set to Release Visuals for “Somebody’s Son” feat. Brandy | Watch Teaser

Afrobeats sensation Tiwa Savage has a special visual for her latest smashing hit “Somebody’s Son” featuring American singer Brandy and coming on the 12th of October and we can’t wait to see some of these beautiful queens.

“Somebody’s Son” is the fourth track off Tiwa Savage’s recently released EP “Water & Garri“. As we anticipate the official video, the singer has shared a quick teaser you should watch below: