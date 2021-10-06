Sinach Receives Certificate of Recognition from the US Congress

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Sinach, Nigerian gospel singer and current winner of the Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) Song of the Year award for her song “Way Maker,” has been honoured by Texas’ 18th Congressional District with a certificate of recognition.

The “Waymaker” singer disclosed that she received the letter from Sheila Jackson Lee, a US Congress member from Texas, who stated that the goal of the letter was to recognize Sinach for utilizing her music to promote the gospel.

“They have the freedom, through song, to discover their Bdestiny and maximize their hidden potential through communion with the one true God. Indeed, your tireless efforts are completely deserving of the respect, administration, and commendation of the United States Congress,” says Jackson Vee.

Sinach was also recognized by the congresswoman for organizing a stellar performance on October 2nd in Houston, Texas. The event was billed ‘Sinach: Night of Worship Houston Texas,’ and featured famous gospel singers such as Todd Dulaney, Micah Stampley, Dee Jones, and Da’dra Greathouse.

The following is taken from a section of the letter of recognition, “Music is one of the most important and powerful things in life. It brings people together and allows us to experience the same emotions. People everywhere are the same in heart and spirit,” Vee continues, “No matter what language we speak, what color we are, the form of our politics, or the expression of our love and our faith, music proves; we are all human beings. Thank you for spreading this universal language throughout the world.”

