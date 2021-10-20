AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 393

Connect with us

Published

7 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@moabudu Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Makeup : @bare2beauty
Gele: @abydouz_gele

Bella: @giftedon
Outfit @vronsdesigns
Makeup @beautybeyondstudio

Dress @qata_empire
Makeup : @nennji_allure
Photography : @bisolabrymme

Makeup: @divadivineatelier

Dress @thatpurpledot_luxury
Gele @glamsbydebisi
📸 @presleyvisuals

Makeup; @xtremely_gorgeous
Dress; @chimaekeoma

@_therealoluwatosin Makeup : @tooge_mua
Dress: @styleriche_
Gele: @a1_gele

Dress: @vanchiex_clothiers

Makeup @blendedbyadetoun
Gele @eminence_mez

@gabbylucciii
Photography @kusapictures_

Dress: @mirah.ng

Bella: @whits.xx
Dress: @ciscacecil

Bella: @cy4luv212
Outfit @veekeejames_official
Photographer @officialphotofreak
Hair stylist @ceezysstyling

@tolanibaj
Fabric by @exclatfabricsng
Designer @anncranberry
Styled by @zackstyling_luxury_

Dress: @matopeda.atelier
Bella : @debbie_beecroft
Hair: @zubbydefinition
Makeup: @bibyonce
Photography: @photokulture

@ink.kechi
Photography: @blawzstudios
Dress: @veekeejames_official
Makeup: @tennycoco

Dress: @veekeejames_official

Dress: @_araenistitches

Bride @lammybelz_ Bride’s outfit @luxe_by_lammy Make up artist @bare2beauty Photography @felixcrown

@nengiofficial

@mhisoby

 

Kids!

Photography: @mr_adore
Outfit @luckyenemuo

Outfit: @iamjibscloset
Photograper: @modu27photography

