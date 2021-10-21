Catch All the Feels of Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi’s White Wedding

We can’t help but get ecstatic every time love does its thing and two poetically, become one. Today we’re all about Blessing Obasi and Stan Nze!

A few weeks ago, the Nollywood sweethearts exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony and it was nothing short of exhilarating. With friends and family and some of our faves in the entertainment scene, all on ground to commemorate the special day of joy… #TheNzes was a vibrant pop of colour. After taking their love to the church, it was reception ‘o’ clock and they brought the heat on! Talented musicians like Timi Dakolo, Precious, and Ric Hassani were also part of the magic as they serenaded the couple with their thrilling voices. All the beautiful photos from their big day have us super excited and we’re certain they’ll make your day.

Enjoy the photos from #TheNzes wedding below.

Let’s head over to see how the groom is prepping for the day.

Now it is time for the first look…



Now let’s head to church…

It is reception o’clock…

Now let’s parte…

Photos first because it is about to get lit!

When the choirmaster, Timi Dakolo is in to serenade the couple…

Ric Hassani in the building…

Credits

Bride: @blessingjessicaobasi

Groom: @stannze

Photography: @kamaniphotography for @kamaniweddings

Dress: @atafo.bridal

Suit: @atafo.official

Styling: @maiatafo

Makeup: @joysglow

Hair: @onyxhair_bynellyng

Hairstyling: @adefunkeee

Decor: @_fine_array

Planner: @asherhospitality