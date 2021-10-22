It’s #TheStrawBerries21! Thanks to Olufunsho & Adewunmi’s Mutual Friend

Every new day is an opportunity to appreciate and celebrate love. They say, love makes the world go round and we totally concur! Today, we get to celebrate lovebirds, Olufunsho & Adewunmi.

Friends are still very much in the business of securing happiness for their friends and we’ve just got to commend that! Olufunsho & Adewunmi are yet another couple who got linked through a mutual friend. The lovebirds met in a circumstance that appeared to be a set up by their friend who decided to take Cupid’s arrow into her hands! 😅 Thanks to this not-so-coincidental meeting, we’ve got #TheStrawberries21. We’ve got the full scoop on how they met, as Olufunsho shares their love story with us. Keep scrolling to read it all. As they get ready for their forever journey, we have their beautiful and chemistry filled pre-wedding shoot to drool over. 🤭

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Olufunsho

A friend of mine was on a voice call and had asked me to say hello. Whilst doing that, someone else introduced himself as Ade and complimented my voice and mentioned he hoped to meet someday soon. I didn’t put much thought into it. Fast forward a few months later, I was back in Lagos. The same friend came visiting and asked that I dropped her off somewhere. I did that, and boom, Ade happened to be there! Set up, I thought to myself. This man wouldn’t stop staring and asking if I was shy. Bruh! Stop staring already.

As a sharp girl, I jumped into serious conversations about business. I even offered to sell his shoe products at a commission (baby girl had to stack up the coins as I was job hunting at that time). Soon, our business conversations turned into relationship conversations. This man said I was his wife and we had to make it work. Eh, God! E shock me! No harm in trying, they say. We became official on my birthday, January 17 and we’ve basically been doing life together. Two imperfect humans are intentional towards each other.

It’s been almost 5 years of riding and this guy still Tops the charts of the most annoying yet amazing partner ever. Our friendship trips me always and I wouldn’t trade that for anything in the world. The Yin to my Yang. This guy always stays calm even when I have set the roof on fire. I’m more than blessed to do life with you and I couldn’t have wished for a more qualified partner. Let’s break boundaries, explore the world, stack up our billions and make beautiful babies! 🤤

Credits

Bride-to-be: @olufunsho__

Groom-to-be: @_a.ade_

Planner: @tanachevents

Photography: @ucwills_studios

Makeup: @__tinamac

Hair: @atikebydemibeautyhub

Bride’s Outfits: @beevee_emporium

Groom’s suit: @jreason_

Agbada: @babatunde_lygoss

Shoes: @overallspremiumbrandslagos