#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Fill Your Day With all The Colour From This Week's Features

It's #TheStrawBerries21! Thanks to Olufunsho & Adewunmi's Mutual Friend

Catch All the Feels of Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi's White Wedding

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 393

We're Relishing The Beauty of Craze Clown & Jojo's Traditional Wedding

Super Eagles’ William Troost-Ekong is Married!

Take in All The Beauty of Kachi & Ojay's Wedding Video

A Love That Was Meant to Be! Enjoy Pelumi & David's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

A Friend's Birthday Party was the Starting Point for Chinwe & Ozzy's Love Story

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on Everything Love & Weddings This Weekend

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

It’s a beautiful Saturday yet again and there’s so much to be excited about. The thought that someone somewhere is at this moment, looking right in the eye of the love of their life and saying “I do” to forever leaves butterflies in our tummies! If you’re a hopeless romantic like us at BellaNaija Weddings, then you sure can relate.

This week, like every other week, the beauty and fun was simply unending. From breathtaking weddings, to heartwarming love stories, sultry Pre-wedding shoots and everything love… It sure has been a great week and you deserve to enjoy it all. If you missed anything, don’t worry, we got you! Here’s a rundown of all our favourite features. Click on the title link for more on each story.

Have a great weekend!

Every Photo of Craze Clown & Jojo’s Edo-Igbo Trad is Making us Relive Their Big Day

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

