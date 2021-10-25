Sandra & George’s Intimate Getaway Wedding is Here to Make Your Day!

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

There’s just so much beauty that accompanies love and today, we get to take in as much as we can thanks to Sandra and George!

Sandra and George’s beautiful love story began at a children’s parliament where Sandra and George’s brothers happened to be representatives. George had gone to pick up his brother when he met Sandra for the first time and it all bloomed into #ALoveAffair21!

The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate getaway white wedding ceremony with close friends and family. For two straight days, Sandra and George brought the fun to their weekend getaway wedding and it was nothing short of dreamy! Everything about the wedding has us blushing in admiration at the sweetness of love. You certainly want to join in the lovely experience.

Enjoy Sandra and George’s wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met
By the bride, Sandra

I met George 12 years ago for the first time. He came to pick his younger brother after a children’s parliament where myself and his brother were members and friends representing our state. His brother introduced me to him as a friend and he said, “Hi” and they left. Fast forward to some months later. We were both at a mutual friend’s birthday and he didn’t remember me when I asked after his brother.

He asked if he could get my number and I said why not? Your brother and I are friends. He called to say God brought me to him because all he did at the party was a plot on how to speak to me and ask me out. I found out we were in the same university. I was in my first year while he was a second-year law student. So, we became friends. We lost contact for over 6 months till he found me again and the rest became history.

 

We finished school, got offered jobs in the same city and we moved, both families supported us. He asked me to be his wife on the 24th of July 2018 in a private proposal and I said yes!

We had our traditional wedding in the summer of 2019 and our white wedding was scheduled for the second quarter of 2020 but the pandemic happened. We moved it to 2021 and opted for a 2-day weekend getaway intimate wedding with our friends and family. It was the best experience ever! Did I mention that 98% of our vendors were our friends and we partied for two days! It was #Aloveaffair21

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings

Credits

Bride: @sandy_mama_
Groom: @george_okwor
Makeup: @cheese_glam
Hairstylist: @rexhair
Reception Hairstylist: @stylesbyfaye
Bridal Dress: @ehi.ehii
Robe: @sappherostitches
Suit: @taryorgabriels
Bridal Stylist: @pure.emporium
Photography: @lucasugoweddings
Videography: @tims.med

