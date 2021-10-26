A Christmas Love Story! See Nneamaka & Buchi’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Christmas is a truly magical time of the year that comes with lots of cheers, laughter,parties, gifts exchange and sometimes even the beautiful merging of 2 hearts as was the case with Nneamaka and Buchi.

The lovers’ path crossed at a Christmas party in their hometown. Now, even though the pair vibed almost instantly, things did not immediately take off until another Christmas! If this were a romcom, we’d probably title it “A Tale of 2 Christmases” or something similarly cheesy. 😅 Well, today, we’re celebrating a love and bond so deep and taking in all the beauty of the #ONForever pre-wedding shoot.

Enjoy the lovely photos from their pre-wedding shoot below and enjoy their love story just how Buchi tells it below.

How We Met

By the Groom-to-be, Buchi:

Our love story began in 2017 at a house party during the Christmas season in our hometown. She was chilling with her cousins, dazzling in her own right, drop-dead gorgeous. I knew I had to make a move but I hesitated and my friend beat me to it. 😂 He made the first move to her and found out they were somehow related. What a bummer! better luck next time I guess. 😂 My untangled self in all my glory entered the conversation hoping to have the best luck. 😌

After some cheeky back and forth banter, the vibe was good, numbers were exchanged. The young lady took a minimum of 2 weeks to reply to calls or messages and that’s on a good day. Lord knows how long it would take on a bad day. 😅 We lived in different cities, so there was that too. The conversations were off and on but man didn’t give up quick – the goal was set! In a spectacular turn of events, she called me towards the end of 2018 asking if I would be in town for Christmas.

Fast forward to Christmas eve and our first date took place exactly a year after we met. At that moment, everything changed. It was perfect. Come 2019, Nneamaka moved to Abuja for NYSC and I relocated to the state for work about the same time. I wondered to myself, “ Is God trying to tell his boy something 😂”. Because the Universe was finally conspiring to work things in my favour. Your boy was finally taking a win. Buchi -1, long-distance – 0! We got along really well. The more time we spent, talked and shared experiences, the deeper our connection got. It was beautiful. Therein I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman.

The engagement didn’t come as a surprise cause we already knew we #ONFOREVER. I had just locked the most amazing woman in the world. To say I’m the luckiest man in the world is a mere understatement. The best love they say is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to the mind. I can say, I’m truly blessed and can’t wait to celebrate our union with all our favourite people.

Credits

Bride-to-be: @jarz_myn

Groom-to-be: @buch_i

Planner: @eventsbynatalie

Makeup: @kineticsbeauty

Photography: @dexima_weddings