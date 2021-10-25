BN TV
This Black Pepper Chicken Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is a Must-Try
If you’re searching for a quick and delicious lunch, this Black Pepper Chicken is a must-try.
Sisi Yemmie says she always has Soy Sauce, Oyster Sauce, and Sesame Oil on hand because combining these three sauces adds flavour and allows her to whip together a dish quickly!
Here’s what you will need:
Soy Sauce
Oyster Sauce
Sesame Oil
Black Pepper
Corn Starch
Vegetable Oil
White onion
Garlic
Ginger
Red and Green Bell Pepper
Chicken (Thighs or Breast)
Watch the video below: