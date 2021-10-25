This Black Pepper Chicken Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is a Must-Try

If you’re searching for a quick and delicious lunch, this Black Pepper Chicken is a must-try.

Sisi Yemmie says she always has Soy Sauce, Oyster Sauce, and Sesame Oil on hand because combining these three sauces adds flavour and allows her to whip together a dish quickly!

Here’s what you will need:

Soy Sauce

Oyster Sauce

Sesame Oil

Black Pepper

Corn Starch

Vegetable Oil

White onion

Garlic

Ginger

Red and Green Bell Pepper

Chicken (Thighs or Breast)

Watch the video below: