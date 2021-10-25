This Black Pepper Chicken Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is a Must-Try

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

If you’re searching for a quick and delicious lunch, this Black Pepper Chicken is a must-try.

Sisi Yemmie says she always has Soy Sauce, Oyster Sauce, and Sesame Oil on hand because combining these three sauces adds flavour and allows her to whip together a dish quickly!

Here’s what you will need:

Soy Sauce
Oyster Sauce
Sesame Oil
Black Pepper
Corn Starch
Vegetable Oil
White onion
Garlic
Ginger
Red and Green Bell Pepper
Chicken (Thighs or Breast)

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

