10 Questions With... Cross on His Relationship with Biggie & the Shine Ya Eye Experience

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Finalist Cross tells us about his time in the house, his relationship with Biggie, and how he felt when he came out of the show in this special #10QuestionsWith brought to you by Guinness.

Cross tells us his biggest lesson in Biggie’s house is “treat everybody with respect no matter what background, culture or ethnics. He says he’ll miss Big Brother, playing snooker and the garden, Whitemoney taking over the kitchen and his red room.

Crosse described the following housemates as follows:

Whitemoney – Joyful fellow/too smart

Liquorose – strong

Pere – amazing

Angel – sweet

Emmanuel – machine.

Cross played the “put a finger down” game and scored 4/5. Find out what he has and hasn’t done in this very interesting interview.

This interview is filmed and produced by Its Visual. Watch below: