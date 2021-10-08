Connect with us

BN TV

10 Questions With... Cross on His Relationship with Biggie & the Shine Ya Eye Experience

BN TV

#BBNaija's Maria & Michael Take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV

Marriage, Mental Health & Investing - Temi Otedola Gets Honest in Q & A Vlog

BN TV Music

Watch Ayra Starr & Ckay perform an Acoustic version of "Beggie Beggie"

BN TV Movies & TV

Lou-Ellen Clara Film's Forthcoming Thriller "Soòlé" stars Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Adunni Ade | Watch the Teaser

BN TV

Diary Of A Kitchen Lover has a Simple Recipe for Making Juicy Lamb Meat Burger at Home

BN TV

Athlete Seye Ogunlewe joins FK & Jola in the 'Catch Me If You Can' Episode of "I Said What I Said"

BN TV

The Kitchen Muse's Creamy Chicken Pasta Recipe is a Must-Try

BN TV Movies & TV

Amira has a Change of Mind in Episode 6 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

BN TV Career

You can learn a thing or two from Onyeka Akumah's journey as an entrepreneur on Ndani TV's "Young CEO"

BN TV

10 Questions With… Cross on His Relationship with Biggie & the Shine Ya Eye Experience

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Finalist Cross tells us about his time in the house, his relationship with Biggie, and how he felt when he came out of the show in this special #10QuestionsWith brought to you by Guinness.

Cross tells us his biggest lesson in Biggie’s house is “treat everybody with respect no matter what background, culture or ethnics. He says he’ll miss Big Brother, playing snooker and the garden, Whitemoney taking over the kitchen and his red room.

Crosse described the following housemates as follows:

Whitemoney – Joyful fellow/too smart

Liquorose – strong

Pere – amazing

Angel – sweet

Emmanuel – machine.

Cross played the “put a finger down” game and scored 4/5. Find out what he has and hasn’t done in this very interesting interview.

This interview is filmed and produced by Its Visual. Watch below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: London Parole – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

On Tribal Wars and Building a United Nigeria

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Making your Friend’s Enemy your Enemy

Funmi Akintade: Useful Tips For Effective Content Writing

Slum2School Africa Begins Fundraising to Support the Education of 5,000 Children Living in Underserved Communities in Nigeria
css.php