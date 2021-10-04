New EP: Dark Poet feat. M.I Abaga, Falz, Yung6ix, CDQ & Dremo – No CAP

Connect with us

The long-awaited “No Cap” extended play from Nigerian veteran rapper Dark Poet is finally here; the 7-song EP includes the previously released single “Ripple Effect,” a captivating tale that holds you by the hand and sheds light on police brutality from three different angles, and it features heavyweights M.I Abaga and Falz.

The project is Dark Poet’s first official body of work, and he chose to work with fast-rising producer ExtremeBeatz, who produced 6 of the 7 tracks on the project. He also collaborated with other industry favourites like CDQ on the smash record “Swallow,” and displayed some lyrical poise with punchline kings Yung6ix and Dremo on the track “Yung Boss.”

The sensuous songs of “Kura” introduce Q-dee and Ezzie Wonder.

“This project has been almost 5 years in the making and I hope everyone can take some time to appreciate the hard work and dedication it took me and my team to bring this forward, there is something for everyone”, he mentioned in an interview.

He also made it known that he would be dropping singles to his next project later this year, as he is back in the studio working.

Stream, listen and download the “No Cap” EP here.

