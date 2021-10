Singer-songwriter K-Brwn has released another song “for lovers around the world”, and he titles it “Te Amo“.

“Te Amo”, is a sound with original vocals from an EP the artist is scheduled to release later in the year. Speaking of “Te Amo” and his forthcoming EP, K-Brwn explains that “this song is dedicated to anyone that loves, has loved or feels loved. “

Listen to the track below: