Nigerian vocalist and singer, Ric Hassani join forces with talented music crew DBYZ (Yudee, Preye, Rotimi, Tedy Keny) to serve us with a new ep titled “No Rules“.

“No Rules” houses four tracks. According to the crew, “No Rules” was created to show who the band is, and what they can do. “As the name implies, there are no rules to the music and sound, and it is evident in the 4-track EP”

Listen and Enjoy!

Stream and Download “No Rules” here.