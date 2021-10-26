Connect with us

BN TV

Kikifoodies's Fluffy Pancakes Recipe is Perfect for Breakfast

BN TV

Let Johnny Drille serenade you with an Acoustic Version of "Sister"

BN TV

"Dear Earth" - Marsai Martin & Young Activists Have "A Message Of Hope"

BN TV Movies & TV

Things are Looking Bright & Beautiful in Episode 9 of Laju Iren’s “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

BN TV

Catch the Last Two Episodes (12 & 13) of "Papa Benji" Season 2

BN TV

Spooky Noises & Dinosaurs - Keep Up with The Adanna & David Family

BN TV

Let Zeelicious show you What Happens When You Fry a Banana

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Daniel Etim-Effiong stars in Netflix's South African Romantic Comedy "Happiness Ever After| Watch the Trailer

BN TV Living

This Black Pepper Chicken Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is a Must-Try

BN TV

Onyii, Bolaji & Ozzy Etomi join Dodos Uvieghara to discuss Friendships in the Season Finale of "To All The Girls"

BN TV

Kikifoodies’s Fluffy Pancakes Recipe is Perfect for Breakfast

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Kikifoodies has shared a new recipe vlog on YouTube and in this video, she’s showing you how to make quick and easy fluffy pancakes.

Ingredients (makes 8-10 pancakes):

Fluffy Pancakes
1 cup buttermilk
1 egg
2 tablespoons melted butter or oil
½ cup water
1 ½ cup flour (190g)
2 tablespoons sugar (27g)
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt

How to make buttermilk:

1 cup of milk( you can use powdered milk mixed with water)
1 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider Before Building your Home

Ariyike Akinbobola: Trouble In Paradise – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

BN Prose: Little Secrets by Uzezi Agboge
css.php