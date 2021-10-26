Kikifoodies’s Fluffy Pancakes Recipe is Perfect for Breakfast

Kikifoodies has shared a new recipe vlog on YouTube and in this video, she’s showing you how to make quick and easy fluffy pancakes.

Ingredients (makes 8-10 pancakes):

Fluffy Pancakes

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg

2 tablespoons melted butter or oil

½ cup water

1 ½ cup flour (190g)

2 tablespoons sugar (27g)

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

How to make buttermilk:

1 cup of milk( you can use powdered milk mixed with water)

1 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice

Watch the video below: