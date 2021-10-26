BN TV
Kikifoodies’s Fluffy Pancakes Recipe is Perfect for Breakfast
Kikifoodies has shared a new recipe vlog on YouTube and in this video, she’s showing you how to make quick and easy fluffy pancakes.
Ingredients (makes 8-10 pancakes):
1 cup buttermilk
1 egg
2 tablespoons melted butter or oil
½ cup water
1 ½ cup flour (190g)
2 tablespoons sugar (27g)
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
How to make buttermilk:
1 cup of milk( you can use powdered milk mixed with water)
1 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice
Watch the video below: