“Dear Earth” – Marsai Martin & Young Activists Have “A Message Of Hope”

Published

13 mins ago

 on

In this YouTube exclusive clip, Marsai Martin alongside other young activists deliver a message of hope as part of the “Dear Earth” special; “an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to slow climate change.”

Sprinkled with musical performances, “Dear Earth” also contains well-known climate activists, creators, and celebrities who will all share ways to make our lives more sustainable.

Watch the video below:

Tangerine Africa

