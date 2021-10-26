BN TV
“Dear Earth” – Marsai Martin & Young Activists Have “A Message Of Hope”
In this YouTube exclusive clip, Marsai Martin alongside other young activists deliver a message of hope as part of the “Dear Earth” special; “an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to slow climate change.”
Sprinkled with musical performances, “Dear Earth” also contains well-known climate activists, creators, and celebrities who will all share ways to make our lives more sustainable.
Watch the video below: