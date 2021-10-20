It’s Been A Year Since the Tragic Events of October 20, 2020

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on


A year ago today, the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

At first, the Army denied being at the Toll Gate
Then they denied firing bullets at all, but agreed they were there.

Then they confessed they shot at protesters, but only blank bullets.

Till date, justice has not been served. None of us know who invited the Army or ordered the shooting. Families are in pain. The nation, especially its youth, is still scarred by the events of that night.

We will not forget.

Today, we remember the victims of the events of that night and the #EndSARS protests in general.

If you can, join the memorial car procession happening today 8AM WAT at the Lekki Toll Gate.

