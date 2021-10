Fast-rising singer Tibu has released a new song named “Hold Me.” The song was produced by VT, mixed and mastered by “Samsney (Savage Mix)“.

“Hold Me” is a love song, dedicated to all the beautiful ladies in love.

Tibu rose to fame in the music industry after his song “Delay” became popular on social media. And went on to become one of Ghana’s top University stars, performing at over ten Universities.

Listen to the track below: