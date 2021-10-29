New Video: Fancy Fingers – How I Met Your Mother

Connect with us

Soulful music is a genre that will not leave us anytime soon. With new releases like “How I Met Your Mother”, Fancy Fingers is making sure of that.

Fancy Fingers is a member of Sauti Sol, a Kenyan boyband, who got a recognition from the Grammy Recording Academy for their contribution to Burna Boy’s Grammy Award-winning album ‘Twice as Tall’.

In the video of “How I Met Your Mother”, we see a father, depicted by Fancy Fingers, telling the story of a woman to a toddler. The story is accompanied by the sounds of a guitar which further deepens the meaning of the lyrics.

