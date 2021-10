Following the successful release of his new single “234“, Afro-Fusion singer, songwriter, and producer Minz has released the long-awaited music video directed by Mahine.

Minz has built a name for himself in a variety of places throughout the world as a result of his collaboration with emPawa Africa.

This new track is a follow-up to his 2020 track “BDMN“, a smooth and feel-good track produced by Orbeat.

Watch the video below: