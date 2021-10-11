Nexford University rewards Emmanuel Ejemuta with a 50% MBA Scholarship in the #GoMad Campaign

In the past few weeks, Nexford University began a series of activities for its GO MAD (Go Make a Difference) campaign which challenges people to make a difference by earning a global degree that gives them a competitive edge and an opportunity to make a real impact wherever they go.

With the campaign nearing its end, Nexford University had its live activation at Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja on October 1st, 2021. This is part of activities to highlight its unique offerings to Nigerians. The activation saw sponsors, current learners and participants interact in engaging activities.

A major part of the live activation event held at Ikeja City Mall was the “Take a Shot” competition which offered two winners a chance to win 50% MBA/BBA scholarship to study with Nexford university. A participant Emmanuel Ejemuta hit the target for the Take a Shot competition, winning a 50% MBA scholarship to study with Nexford University.

Other winners of the day included people who participated in the “Spot Nexford and Win” competition prior to the event. They got Nexford goody bags with cool gadgets like smartwatches, headphones and power banks including a laptop for one lucky winner. The Spot Nexford and Win competition involved people taking creative shots of themselves with Nexford’s disruptive installations at different locations around Lagos and upload on social media with the hashtag #GOMADwithNexford. The competition runs till October 14 and the opportunity to win a 50% BBA scholarship is still open till then.

Also present at the activation was Yemi Faseun, the Chief Corporate Services Officer of 7up Bottling Company who presented the winners of the day with their different prizes.

The Regional Communications Manager, Sally Okogho spoke on the unique offerings of Nexford university and how more people should be willing to adopt online learning as a viable and cost-effective way of getting high quality education. She emphasized that the world has become digitally-driven and online education with Nexford University fully equips learners with the critical skills employers need. She also encouraged people to continue posting their creative shots with the Nexford outdoor installations using the hashtag #GOMADwithNexford till October 14th, 2021 when the campaign officially ends as they still stand a chance to win cool prizes. For more information

Visit: nexford.org/gomad

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: +1 202 280 2049

Sponsored Content