See highlights from Plush Cîroc Party Island with Sunky O

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Cîroc Circle is fast becoming a stamp of Uber-hip party experiences. Following the success of the much-talked-about Ciroc X Ozinna summer brunch, Cîroc made another bold statement as they whisked lifestyle connoisseur, Sunky O, away on a boat cruise to an exclusive party island – in the company of his friends.

From basking in the summer breeze to capturing the tropical scenery and sipping on their favourite summer-inspired Cîroc cocktails, Sunky O and friends filled the atmosphere with high energy, curating memorable celebratory moments. Celebrated in true Cîroc style, it was an astounding and immersive party experience.

With Cîroc Party Island, Cîroc continues to ignite celebrations, making bold statements with its Circle, and amplifying all that is hot in culture.

To keep up with Cîroc ultra-premium party experiences, follow @cirocngr on Twitter, Facebook and look out for the #CirocYourWorld on social media. You can also join the conversation with #CirocSummerHouse on social media.

See stunning photos from the plush party.

18+. Enjoy Cîroc responsibly.

