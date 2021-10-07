Connect with us

Hello Northern Nigeria! Now You can #PaySharpSharp with NQR Payment Solution

GDL: Helping You Build Wealth through Smart Investment and Financial Education

AccessAfrica has Expanded Further! Send and Receive Money to More Countries

#AdronEmpowermentPromo: Get a 30% Discount on all Land Purchases + Other exciting Gifts

Sujimoto is set to raise One of the Biggest Flags in Nigeria for Independence Day

Nigeria is 61🥳! Flour Mills is wishing all Nigerians a Happy Independence Day Celebration

Crime-thriller Drama, ‘Hide and Seek’ is set to hit the Cinemas Tomorrow | Watch the Trailer

Molped is here to provide the Comfort Revolution for Women

Hurry now! Applications for the Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship Scheme is Open

Hurry! It's raining Discounts in the #LastChanceToSaveSales by Purple Shop

Sabon Gari market, Kano and Wuse market, Abuja buzzed with excitement as the NQR payment solution finally arrived in Northern Nigeria.  Business owners and customers gathered to learn more about how to #PaySharpSharp with the NQR payment solution. Business owners excitedly downloaded the NQR merchant app and customers were eager to try the scan to pay innovation.

Making and receiving payments for goods and services just got easier with NQR. This fresh and unique payment solution brings consistent user experience and acceleration of digital adoption. It offers a simple, secure, and contactless payment option, unifying all available closed QR code schemes in the country.

Comedian, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin led the NQR team to the Wuse Market, while award-winning actor Saddiq Sani led the team to SabonGari market.

They thrilled the audience at the markets with bants to demonstrate how the app works, how merchants can sign up, and how customers can pay sharp sharp.

NQR agents and representatives from several commercial banks went around the markets educating business owners and customers about the benefits of NQR. Shop owners were excited to receive the NQR ambassadors in their stores as they signed up for NQR and were able to perform live transactions immediately.

NQR is now available in stores nationwide!

