Connect with us

Events

Vintage by Naomie Launches its New Beauty & Spa Store | November 2nd

Events

ICYMI: Here are some highlights from The Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series

Events

See Highlights from the Premiere of ‘Hope’ Documentary Film by EU & The Factstory

Events

Here is how the P&G 'Always Keeping Girls in School' Launch Event went

Events

Register to Attend the Women in Tech 2.0 Fireside Chat | October 29th

Events

Get Ready! Beeta Art Festival is here Themed 'Re-Imagine' | November 12

Events Scoop

Inside Tolani Baj's 'Big Baj Reggaeton' Birthday Party

Events

Here's how the Progressive Tailors Club Premiere sponsored by Bigi went down

Events

Kelechi Amadi-Obi & Mai Atafo are Influencer Icons for Ultra-premium Whisky Brand- The Macallan

Events

Toast To Today with Moët & Chandon | Take a look at how World Champagne Day was celebrated in Lagos, Nigeria

Events

Vintage by Naomie Launches its New Beauty & Spa Store | November 2nd

Published

4 hours ago

 on


As health and wellness continue to gain more traction due to the increased concerns about personal wellbeing. Vintage by Naomie,  a Beauty, Spa, and Body-Pamper place, will officially launch on October 31, 2021, and will be open to walk-in customers from November 2, 2021, at Chief Collins Uchidiuno Street, Lekki phase 1.

Vintage by Naomie will mostly use organic and natural ingredients to offer the skin optimum luminosity, Shola Adewumi explained. She added that the facility will be equipped with ancient unique facilities and techniques that help in the increase of blood oxygen levels and the release of toxins from the muscles. Such services include; Rain Massage, Water Therapy for natural healing, and Ayurveda Indian Massage for pain and stress relief.

The spa opening on Sunday will be well attended by beauty, luxury, and wellness enthusiasts in Lagos, as well as key influencers and media. Then, in a matter of days, you’ll be able to experience the elevated therapeutic experience that Vintage by Naomie is bringing to the wellness industry in Nigeria.

For more information about Vintage by Naomie, visit

Website: www.vintagebynaomie.com/home

Instagram: @vintagebynaomie

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Mariam Omoyele is a Creative in The Superlative

Ayishat Olanrewaju: To Build a Great Brand, Work On Sharing Great Content

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Teachers Bullying Students is More Common Than We Think

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time
css.php