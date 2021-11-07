Here are 7 Reasons why you should Study at Loughborough London University

With the myriad of choices available for an international degree, extra care must be taken by prospective students in deciding the country and university to study with.

To help you make the right decision about where to study, we have put together seven reasons why you should study at Loughborough London, a world-class university in the UK, which is one of the top preferred destinations of international students.

Location : Located in the bustling city of London, students of Loughborough have the opportunity to enjoy a thriving social life, world-class facilities, shopping centres, cafes and diverse cultural interactions, providing a full educational experience. Unbeatable Research and Educational Facilities : With world-class international facilities for research, lecture theatre, a library that provides access to over a 1.2million books and a commitment to excellent teaching both at undergraduate and graduate levels, Loughborough University remains one of the UK’s leading universities, as evidenced by their ranking as top ten UK university in every national league table including the Times, Guardian and Sunday Times. Diverse Student Body and Inclusivity: That Loughborough is home away from home is unarguable thanks to its diverse body of lecturers, staff and students from all over the globe. New students are bound to immediately feel welcome and settle down whilst enjoying exposure to a network of different cultures across the globe. Unrivalled Sporting Amenities: Ranked the ‘best university in the world for sports-related subjects’ by the global QS higher education league table, or five consecutive years, Loughborough’s impressive world sporting facilities undoubtedly helps uncover and mould student sporting talents to excellence. They also have the Peter Harrison Centre for disability which supports parasports research and games. A testament to the excellence of their sporting facilities and students can be glimpsed in the recently concluded Tokyo Games 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, where Loughborough athletes brought back 35 medals, including 9 Gold, 12 Silver and 14 Bronze. Accommodation Availability: To guarantee the comfort of its students, the university has on-campus accommodation halls. For the students who prefer to stay off-campus, they can also contact the university to be connected to one of its selected housing agents with whom they make arrangements to ensure that all students do not suffer housing travails. Discount On Transport Services: Loughborough provides students with a student oyster photocard that offers a 30% discount on most of London transport services. This allows students not living on campus or students wishing to explore Uk to enjoy more affordable transport while studying in the UK. Financial Support: Students of the university at all levels can access bursaries and scholarships to support their financing. There is also a hardship fund available to help students facing financial hardship.

