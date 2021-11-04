Check out Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz’s oceanside mansion in the latest episode of Architectural Digest’s “Open Door”

In the latest episode of Architectural Digest‘s “Open Door“, we get to have a stunning tour of the art-filled, modernist home of superstar couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

revealed that he had the multi-level “Razor House” as his phone’s screen saver for 8 years, waiting for a day when the stars would align. Once he and his Grammy-award winning wife were able to make it their own, they set out with AD100 designer Kelly Behun to craft a home they now call their literal “Dreamland.”

Take a look at their cliffside house in beautiful La Jolla, California, on the Pacific Ocean’s coast: