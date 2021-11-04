Connect with us

Check out Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz's oceanside mansion in the latest episode of Architectural Digest's "Open Door"

Idris Elba & Regina King Put Their Knowledge of "The Harder They Fall" to the Test in BN Exclusive Chat

Beautiful is One Way to Describe Tems' Performance of "Found", "Damages" & more on NPR's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts"

The drama finally unfolds in the season finale of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Joeboy Breaks Down the Lyrics of “Sip (Alcohol)” in the Latest Episode of Genius' "Verified"

From "Bloody Samaritan" to "Ameno", these Splendid Covers Prove LOUD Music Group is Amazing!

Make Tasty Vegetable Sauce with Kikifoodies' Appetizing Recipe

The First Teaser for Play Network Studios' Classic Remake "Aki and Paw Paw" is Here!

Tracy Batta shares the Inspiration behind Her Business + Keeping it Afloat on "Young CEO"

Mayorkun Performs "Freedom" on Recording Academy's "Positive Vibes Only" | WATCH

In the latest episode of Architectural Digest‘s “Open Door“, we get to have a stunning tour of the art-filled, modernist home of superstar couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

revealed that he had the multi-level “Razor House” as his phone’s screen saver for 8 years, waiting for a day when the stars would align. Once he and his Grammy-award winning wife were able to make it their own, they set out with AD100 designer Kelly Behun to craft a home they now call their literal “Dreamland.”

Take a look at their cliffside house in beautiful La Jolla, California, on the Pacific Ocean’s coast:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

