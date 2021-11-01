Connect with us

Inspired News

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe wins Nigerian Prize for Literature 2021 for her Novel "The Son of the House"

IMPACTER by BN x GC Inspired

How Victor Ugo's Mentally Aware is Offering Mental Health First Aid & Crisis Support for Africa's Youth

Inspired

See How 17-Year-Old Wasilat Eniola Remilekun Makes a Living from Henna Artistry

Inspired Promotions

The Special Foundation Summer School is Focused on Building Africa's Next Generation of Leaders

IMPACTER by BN x GC Inspired

BellaNaija & Global Citizen Launch IMPACTER to Spotlight People Working to Solve Nigeria's Challenges

Inspired Scoop

10-year-old Favour Hopes to Positively Change Children's Attitudes on Life with Her Book "The King Must Not Die"

Inspired Promotions

ACT Foundation 2022 Grant Cycle is Open for Applications from Nonprofits & Social Enterprises across Africa

Career Features Inspired

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 393

Inspired News

Nigeria's Loop Recyclers Tech Wins 3rd Prize in the Inaugural "Hack the Planet" Competition

Inspired

Cheluchi Onyemelukwe wins Nigerian Prize for Literature 2021 for her Novel “The Son of the House”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It is common belief that lawyers are always too busy to engage in anything outside the profession.

Here is Cheluchi Onyemelukwe to, once again, prove that wrong. The Nigerian-Canadian author is not only a Lawyer but also a Professor of Law as she scored another feat for her debut novel “The Son of the House” at the Nigerian Prize for Literature.

The family saga novel, published in 2019, follows the story of Nwabulu and Julie who discover a connection between their lives while being held in captive. The story highlights the influence of abuse, traditions and societal bias in the lives of women.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe (@cheluchio)

This is not the first time Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onoubia is clinching an award. In 2019, she shined at the United Arab Emirates where she was awarded the Best Fiction Writer at the Sharjah International Book Fair. She was honoured by the Ruler of Sharjah, Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

“The Son of the House” has earlier been nominated for the Giller Prize. The Nigeria Prize for Literature recognition will come just after she won SprinNG Women Authors prize earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onoubia

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Why You Shouldn’t Hold Back From Giving Constructive Feedback

Here’s What Went Down at the TEDxLagos Adventure 2021

Dr. Folasade Alli: Popular Myths About Heart Health Debunked

#BNCreativesCorner: Mariam Omoyele is a Creative in The Superlative

Ayishat Olanrewaju: To Build a Great Brand, Work On Sharing Great Content
css.php