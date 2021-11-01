Cheluchi Onyemelukwe wins Nigerian Prize for Literature 2021 for her Novel “The Son of the House”

It is common belief that lawyers are always too busy to engage in anything outside the profession.

Here is Cheluchi Onyemelukwe to, once again, prove that wrong. The Nigerian-Canadian author is not only a Lawyer but also a Professor of Law as she scored another feat for her debut novel “The Son of the House” at the Nigerian Prize for Literature.

The family saga novel, published in 2019, follows the story of Nwabulu and Julie who discover a connection between their lives while being held in captive. The story highlights the influence of abuse, traditions and societal bias in the lives of women.

This is not the first time Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onoubia is clinching an award. In 2019, she shined at the United Arab Emirates where she was awarded the Best Fiction Writer at the Sharjah International Book Fair. She was honoured by the Ruler of Sharjah, Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

“The Son of the House” has earlier been nominated for the Giller Prize. The Nigeria Prize for Literature recognition will come just after she won SprinNG Women Authors prize earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onoubia