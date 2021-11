We can never get enough of fast beat tunes coupled with massive collaborations. In this track, we have Django23 and a-list Nigerian artist, Bella Shmurda teaming up on “Shayo“.

On this, producer, Rexxie showed why he is revered by superstars like Burna Boy, Sarkodie and Davido to be featured on their hit songs. With the punching bass, sirens and ad-libs, the producer deliver a masterful creation.

Watch the music video here