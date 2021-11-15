Connect with us

New Music: Mazi Floss – Slay Mama

Published

2 days ago

 on

Here is a brand new single by fast-rising Afro-Pop artist, Mazi Floss, titled “Slay Mama“. The track is off his recently released “Phoenix” EP and this one appears to mark all the right boxes. 

This five track EP does not centre on a single theme as it sways with the central idea of the hustle, respect for women, overcoming challenges and keeping one’s happiness as a top priority over material wealth. As most artists, Mazi Floss’ favourite track from the EP is “No Love”, which is a message to fellow young people on the street still keeping the grind going.

With a positive message, ‘Phoenix’ examines the various sounds and styles that make Mazi Floss the artist that he is, while mixing Hip Hop and Afrobeat to create a true master craft.

Listen to “Slay Mama” here.

