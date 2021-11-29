Naomi Mac Glorifies God With New EP “The Pathfinder”

If you follow the gospel music scene, you will be familiar with Naomi Mac, the outstanding gospel minister. You may recall her as the incredible vocalist who was on Nigerian Idol and The Voice in 2011 and 2021, respectively. Now, she has released “The Pathfinder,” a five-track EP that, in her words, will “certainly bless you.”

Naomi announced the launch by glorifying God for life on her birthday and requesting her ultimate birthday gift; listening to the EP. She wrote on Instagram.

I am grateful to God and excited to officially announce to you that my 5-track EP (THE PATHFINDER ) is out. The best birthday gift I will ask for is that you kindly go to the link in my bio, and stream the music. I am sure by the grace of God it will bless you .

“The Pathfinder” is a body of work that features tracks such as “Shine“, “Ajo” and “I Am” which were produced by Femi Leye. Track 1, “Letting Go” was produced by Wilson Muzic and the final track, “Akodaa“, was produced by Fiyin Ola. The songs were mixed and mastered by Dare Omisore while “Shine” was co-written by Joshua Israel

Listen to the EP: