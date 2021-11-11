Connect with us

Music Scoop

New Video: Cashew Gang Music ft. Oga Mic, ExtremeBeatz & Q-Dee - Ebelebe

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Jidé Kuti - Rooftop

Music Scoop

Niniola Breaks down Lyrics of "Ryde" on Accelerate TV

Music

New Music: Banky W - JO

Events Music

Wizkid and Tems Get 5 Nominations Each for the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: DT Brown - Special

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Mister Versace - Opor

Music

"Love Nwantiti" Earns CKay His First BRIT Certified Silver Plaque Two Years After its Release

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN TV Music

Watch Darkoo's Performance of "Bad From Early" on Glitch Africa

Music

New Video: Cashew Gang Music ft. Oga Mic, ExtremeBeatz & Q-Dee – Ebelebe

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Most people were not idle during the lockdown and it turns out the Cashew Gang was one of them. The official video of “Ebelebe” is here. The song features Oga Mic, producer Extremebeatz, and fast-rising indigenous rapper, Q-Dee.

In the lyrics, the gang encourages their fans and love interests to avoid distractions by taking a stance and being determined in their love for the hustle. The video was directed by fast-rising western-based director, Mor.

Listen here 

Watch the official video here

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress
css.php