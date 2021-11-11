New Video: Cashew Gang Music ft. Oga Mic, ExtremeBeatz & Q-Dee – Ebelebe

Most people were not idle during the lockdown and it turns out the Cashew Gang was one of them. The official video of “Ebelebe” is here. The song features Oga Mic, producer Extremebeatz, and fast-rising indigenous rapper, Q-Dee.

In the lyrics, the gang encourages their fans and love interests to avoid distractions by taking a stance and being determined in their love for the hustle. The video was directed by fast-rising western-based director, Mor.

Listen here

Watch the official video here