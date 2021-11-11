Connect with us

Ibrahim Suleiman & Linda Ejiofor Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary with Love and Praise

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor‘s union just clocked three years and Ibrahim couldn’t wait to shower her with love and praise for always being by his side, birthing Keon and making him the luckiest guy in the world.

To celebrate their third wedding anniversary, the actor took to Instagram, posting a sweet video from their wedding day with the message;

Three Years. Feels like three weeks, but then I look at Keon and realise that my arithmetic is off 🤣 Three years of God’s love, mercy, and abundant grace. I love you, my friend. I love how intentional you are about choosing me everyday. I love how with us, even the most trying days can be funny. I love how you let me take care of you, provide for you, support you. Because before I came along, you could do all of that for yourself.

I love how much family means to you. I love how you try so hard to be better daily. I love how you catch my eye from across a crowded room, and everyone else just disappears.

Thank you, for being my Partner, my Guy, my Lover, my Confidant, my Confessor, my Coach, my Queen, my sounding board. Thank you for Keon. Thank you, for You.

Happy Anniversary, Sunshine. I’m the luckiest guy in the world because I get to love you. I am truly grateful for you.

Linda, in response, turned to his comment area and began writing; “I LOVE YOU!!! ❤️❤️❤️. Happy 3rd Anniversary my heart 😍”

Linda shared a special post to her Nimi on their special day. “How it STARTED, and how it’s GOING!!! My Nimi…I really do like me better when I’m with you. It’s been 3 solid years of this beautiful thing called our love. Sometimes I catch myself in the realisation that you are one of the best decisions I will ever make. Thank you for being the reason for my smiles. Thank you for always having time for my shenanigans. Thank you for Keon. For being the best Father to him. Thank you for going on this journey called Marriage with me. I will do my best to continue being a good best friend, wife and mother. Happy Anniversary @ibrahimsuleimanofficial !!! I love you so much my heart!! Cheers to Us.”

The Suleimans got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony in November 2018 and welcomed the cutest baby boy ever Keon who clocked one recently.

