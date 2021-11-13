Connect with us

Chigul chats with Taymesan on social media, dating, & dealing with difficult moments on "Tea with Tay"

Abiodun & Stephanie are back in "Therapy" this time with a new doctor | Watch Episode 1 of Season Two

Sandra Okunzuwa teams up with Frodd in the Latest Episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Go Behind the Scenes with Julie Adenuga for the Making of "Julie's Top 5" Season 5

Tayo Aina weighs in on the Ikoyi Building Collapse with Possible Suggestions for Better Building Constructuion

Watch Episodes 9 & 10 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

You Should Try this Coleslaw & Oven-Grilled Chicken Recipe from Ify's Kitchen

The Ladies discuss 'Dating According to UNILAG' on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

"How Naija are You?" - MMA Champion Israel Adesanya is Letting Us Know

Ekeng Complicates Things Further in Episode 5 of TNC’s “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

In the fifth episode of “Tea with Tay“, Taymesan chats with Chigul but we get a little insight into her life too.

Talking about social media and its influence on content producers, Chigul delves deeper into her life, from her health to her dating life, and then her sex life, Taymesan receives the pipping hot tea.

It’s not all bants as Chigul discusses dealing with deeper moments, a genuine rollercoaster of an episode that will leave all your emotions stirred.

Watch the video:

