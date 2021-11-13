Chigul chats with Taymesan on social media, dating, & dealing with difficult moments on “Tea with Tay”

In the fifth episode of “Tea with Tay“, Taymesan chats with Chigul but we get a little insight into her life too.

Talking about social media and its influence on content producers, Chigul delves deeper into her life, from her health to her dating life, and then her sex life, Taymesan receives the pipping hot tea.

It’s not all bants as Chigul discusses dealing with deeper moments, a genuine rollercoaster of an episode that will leave all your emotions stirred.

Watch the video: