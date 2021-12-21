Connect with us

Here are 21 Bridal Beauty Looks That Totally Rocked 2021!

Let's Relive all the Beautiful Moments From These 13 Celebrity Weddings of 2021

Thank You BellaNaijarians for Riding With Us, Join Us As We Celebrate 2021 Together🥂

Enjoy the Beauty of Mabel & Chukwudi's Intimate White Wedding in Essex!

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Amazing Christmas With all the Beautiful Features From This Week!

#AdeAdeForever: Some of the Stunning Guests at Adedimeji Lateef & Oyebade Adebimpe's Wedding

We're Drooling Over These First Photos From Adedimeji Lateef & Modupe Oyebade's Nikah Ceremony!

Yewande & Lukman’s Trad & Nikah Wedding Was One For the Books!

Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Begin Their #AdeAdeForever Love Journey❤️

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy a Thrilling Weekend With all the Amazing Features From This Week!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

WIth 2021 wrapping up in a few hours, allow us to say that it has been a year of beauty!

With the wedding industry opening up again after the pandemic, bridal fashion also came to life and came with new frontiers in terms of style and beauty. A lot of brides came through serving ethereal beauty this year and we dare say they had the right inspo to pull it off! Kudos to all the creatives who made it possible – from makeup artists to Gele stylists, fashion stylists hairstylists and the likes. They absolutely came correct

From captivating glam to unique Gele styles and hairdos, the beauty looks served this year were in a class of their own. Before we finally say goodbye to 2021, here’s a list of 21 beauty looks that had us in awe this year, in no particular order.

Check them out and tell us which was your favourite look.

Photography@abayomiakinainaweddings | Makeup: @tmtbylayinka | Belle: @jemimaosunde | Gele: @oni_gele | Asooke: @tribesbysisirayo | Studio: @abayomiakinainastudios

Makeup@edens_glam | Gele: @gele_by_segunlagos | Asooke: @ykarisfashion | Jewellery: @ordawyse_jewels | Belle: @_petitemodels

Makeup and Gele@oteniaramakeovers | Asooke: @jenrewa | Accessories: @beadsbyoludee | Photography: @royal_images

Makeup @shinelxmakeover | Gele @georgesnip | Beads @zee_jewels | Asooke @houseofasooke | Henna @amaryadotcom | Clutch @bellezaaccessories_ | Photography @smettvisuals | Decor @eventsgamash

Fabric@george_by_ruverodesigns | Outfit: @chic_byveekeejames | Styling: @style_by_ruvero | Makeup: @dazeita | Photography: @danieseyes | Earrings: @tavinbeads | Planner: @elithan_events | Purse: @shoes_by_hertinukeeh

Makeup: @houseofvoc | Hairstylist: @jovoria_beauty | Robe and beads: @onyix_craft | Photography: @chimepixel | Background Set-Up: @lawson_artistry

Makeup: @glitz_n_foy | Photography: @glitz_n_foy | Hair: @qudech_hair_castle | Beads / hair piece: @beads_by_ada | Costume / horsetail: @lalas_costumeplace

Makeup@genoverabeauty | Photography: @momodumedia | George Fabric: @george_by_ruverodesigns | Outfit: @tochini___ | Hairstylist: @liisignature | Beads: @tophertonyjewelry | Muse: @kiera_coulibaly

Styling@medlinboss | Dress: @xtrabrideslagos | Makeup: @bimpeonakoya  | Beads: @famen_wini | Photography: @mofebamuyiwa

Makeup@hartiesmakeovers | Okuku styling: @venuss_touch | Beads: @justbeadit_ng | Dress: @modior_kors | Photography: @august55media

Photography@wugado | Makeup: @perfectsignatures | Beads: @quincybeads | Hairstylist: @zhihairspa

Makeup@theodoramicheal | Designer: @elizabethanofficial | Creative Lead / Stylist: @callixstylez | Bouquet: @thebridalwardrobe | Photography: @obichimezirim | Videography: @callixobinnajr | Model: @the_abisoola

Dress Designer: @feyi_agbaje | Makeup: @soars_artistry | Photography: @tosin.junaid | Hairstylist: @hairtingle | Belle: @Meraah.xx_ | Decor: @mannyeventsbyese

Hairstylist@tea.styles | Makeup: @mosewabeauty_ | Dress: @olabisiodunne | Earring: @rf_accessories | Decor: @mannyeventsbyese | Photography:@jideoketonadephotography

Hairstylist: @beautybeam14 | Makeup: @jideofstola | Accessory: @accessories_by_nini | Photography: @abayomiakinaina

Makeup and photography@glitz_n_foy | Hairstylist: @zhihairspa | Wedding dress/bouquet: @ivorybridals | Model: @dairettedo

Makeup@clairezbeauty | Hairstylist: @demoladidit | Robe: @loui_chee | Photography: @photokulture | Hair vine and earring: @flowers_n_tiaras | Muse: @_ms.vanessa | Hair: @xclusivehairbydee

Photography@zircon.photography | Makeup: @osamusignature | Hairstylist: @zie__concept | Bouquet: @yanga_bridals | Bridal robe: @c.i.cmakeover  | Belle: @rhodie_models

Photography: @heraldstudeos | Outfit: @tchiatelier | Muse: @tonbaraikidi | Makeup: @house_of_daffodil | Props: @courageevents

Photography@34sndpictures | Makeup@owo_oge | Accessories:  @michigabbi | Model@ella__osagie | Draping material@clothings_by_doyin | Draping:  @owo_oge | Studio@34sndstudio

Nikah Look

Makeup@mzl4wson | Headpiece: @hatboxco | Photography: @kokuvi_ | Model: @ob_alma

