Let’s Relive all the Beautiful Moments From These 13 Celebrity Weddings of 2021

This year love was on full display, and we’re celebrating this. With a slight return to large gatherings, weddings this year were definitely unique in their own way.

We saw a lot of actors, musicians, and other artists, football players, and influencers say “I do,” and it was amazing to witness. We want to take a moment to relive the aww-worthy moments of various celebrities that got married. You definitely want to join us on that ride, so let’s go!

P:S– This list is in alphabetical order and in no way created as a ranking list.

March 2021, Super Eagles football star, Olayinka Peter got traditionally hitched with the love of his life, beauty queen and actress Yetunde Barnabas! We were super stoked by the beauty of their love as they took it to the next level. Of course, you can see go down memory lane and check out their pre-wedding shoot.

#YOursforever|Photography: @photokulture

In April, comedian and actor, Toyin Bayegun, popularly known as Woli Arole, and his sweetheart, Yemi got married! The lovebirds started their love journey in London and then took it to the next phase of their love journey as they said their “I do’s” in the presence of friends, family, and loved ones. From their vintage pre-wedding shoot to their traditional engagement and then white wedding, it was pure joy.

#BecomingTheBayeguns|Photography: @gbemigaugust

The month of June was a special one. Talented actor and rapper, Ikechukwu tied the knot with his model sweetheart, Ella. Graced by many of our faves in the entertainment industry, the #IkElla21 traditional wedding was nothing short of a movie. The joy and overflow of happiness had us wanting more and you won’t be wrong to call it a festival of love!

Today is a good time to check out their pre-wedding shoot.

#IkElla21 | Photography:@blawzstudios

All roads led to the beautiful city of Kano in August as Zahra Bayero, daughter of Emir of Bichi, and the son of the President and First Lady of Nigeria, Yusuf Buhari tied the knot. #Thebeginningofyz, the wedding was definitely a day full of love, culture, family, and celebration in every way.

#Thebeginningofyz | Photography: @sanisegunkabir

Remember the hashtag- #KDLagos2021? Yes, our August was filled with all the sweetness of Adebola Williams and Kehinde Daniel‘s wedding. Right from their civil wedding in March, to their stunning pre-wedding shoot, the joyous traditional engagement, and then remarkable white wedding, #KDLagos2021 had us smiling all through. It was truly a wedding we will not forget in a hurry!

Actor, model, reality star, and TV host Tobi Bakre and his lover, Anu Oladosu made it official in August. These lovebirds got us in our feelings with their charming pre-wedding photos and sweet love notes. Their traditional engagement was nothing short of sweetness, beauty, and everything in between.

AnTo21| Photography: @weddingsbyfelixcrown

Ace music producer and musician Salami Oluwasesan, popularly known as Sess traditionally married the love of his life Olori Feyi Ses-Salami. The couple tied the knot on Saturday 12th of September 2020, with family and friends present to celebrate their special day.

Nollywood came alive with exciting news as two of its stars tied the knot! Yes, we’re talking about stellar actors, Blessing Obasi and her sweetheart, Stan Nze. In September, they took their love to the church, then it was time to celebrate with friends and the fam, and it was absolutely turnt! With your faves out in their number to celebrate one of their own, #TheNzes wedding was many shades of beautiful.

#TheNzes| Photography: @kamaniweddings

Musician Skales & Precious’ Wedding

Ace singer and rapper, Raoul John Njeg-Njeng, popularly known as Skales got hitched to the love of his life and model, Precious. Thanks to a mutual friend who got Precious to go on a date with Skales, we got the #JP21! You might want to catch up on their love story right here.

#JP21 | Photography: @raremagic_gallery

One year after we experienced the beauty of Ink and Kunle‘s civil wedding, it was finally time for the wedding party. It started with their stunning pre-wedding photos and then their Igbo-Yoruba traditional wedding. The final celebration was the white wedding and after-party which totally gave us all the feels. The beautiful decor, her stunning dresses, his dashing style, and precious wedding moments are ones that is forever in our memory.

#NKXX | Photography: @bedgepictures

Comedian Emmanuel Iwueke also popularly known as Craze Clown and his bae, Jojo traditionally tied the knot. After their engagement in 2019 and welcoming a baby girl, they proceeded to have their big day which followed the Edo-Igbo culture. The atmosphere was filled with love, joy, and of course, laughter.

Photography: @wrgoimagery

Sika & Sele’s Ghanaian-Nigerian Wedding

Celebrity host and media personality, Sika and the love of her life, Sele got hitched in a super beautiful Ghanaian-Nigerian wedding. It was truly a bring Lagos to Accra wedding and we were here to take in all the beauty. If you’d like to know how this love story blossomed, catch up on their pre-wedding photos and love story.

#Sesilove2021| Photography:@jema_photography

December came alive with #AdeAdeForever! Actors Adedimeji Lateef and Adebimpe Oyabade took their love the forever way and it was all shades of beautiful. The lovebirds had us smiling with their pre-wedding photos and love story and they then sealed the deal completely with their Nikah ceremony.

#AdeAdeForever | Photography: @klalaphotography

2021 truly was amazing seeing all our faves going the forever way!