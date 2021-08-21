Tobi Bakre & Fiancée Anu Oladosu’s Pre-Wedding Photos Have Us Swooning😍

Yes! We love it when our faves find their better halves and nothing makes it more joyful than watching them begin their journey to forever, together.

These pre-wedding photos of reality star Tobi Bakre and his fiancée Anu Oladosu are evidence that this lovely couple can’t keep their hands off each other, and it’s giving us all the feels😍

The actor, model and TV host shared the charming photos on social media and captioning them, he wrote:

It’s so beautiful to love and be loved… Unconditionally She thinks/knows I’m a stubborn great guy. Enroute, but not yet at the best version of me. Still learning and growing in life. But this woman right here chose to love and be with me through the whole journey. I prayed and you came. You are Here! Hence I know I’m blessed. I’m forever happy because it only gets better.

Tobi excitedly posted more photos of himself and his bride-to-be and this time, he said, “Let’s go baby boo 😘 No questions about the last slide pls. Na weytin carry me reach where I dey 😂😂😂”

“Na so I jump. Sha Sha I no land o. Dem catch me 😁 Mic check 🙃 1 2 1 2,” were Tobi’s words when he first shared photos from his pre-wedding shoot with Anu. The photo, where Tobi did his usual witty jump, received many congratulations from his friends and colleagues who shared in the couples excitement.

Congratulations Tobi & Anu! We look forward to your beautifully blessed union❤

Photo Credit: @tobibakre | @mide_wey