A Beautiful Birthday Princess! Queen Nwokoye’s “Special Gift” Oluchi is 3🎉

Nollywood star Queen Nwokoye is celebrating her beautiful daughter Oluchi as she turns three today.

Queen who celebrated her birthday a week ago flooded Instagram timelines with lovely photos of herself and her adorable princess, in several posts, saying:

See who just turned 3. Yipppeeeee. Happy birthday to you my darling daughter. We love youuuuuuuu

In 2018,9 days after my birthday, God gave me a special gift. Today my special gift is 3 years old and I can’t keep calm. May God bless you my darling Oluchi for bringing happiness and love into our lives. We love you.

Sharing the same birth month with you is a blessing and I will forever cherish it. You are indeed God’s birthday gift to me and I will thank and worship him every day. I love you so much my daughter. Happy birthday my sweet.