Queen Nwokoye is Basking in the Euphoria of God’s Grace & Blessings

Queen Nwokoye is Basking in the Euphoria of God’s Grace & Blessings

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Queen Nwokoye‘s indomitable beauty is nothing new, and as the actress celebrates her one-year birthday today, she is thankful for the grace and blessings she has received over the years.

She posted a series of photos of herself looking gorgeous as the Queen she is.  And in one of the posts she wrote, “Basking in the Euphoria of God’s grace and blessings. What a mighty God I have. Happy birthday to me”.

Check out her stunning photos below:

Credits:
@queennwokoye
Styled: @lawson_artistry
Photographed: @israel_onuah

