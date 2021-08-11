Nollywood
Queen Nwokoye is Basking in the Euphoria of God’s Grace & Blessings
Queen Nwokoye‘s indomitable beauty is nothing new, and as the actress celebrates her one-year birthday today, she is thankful for the grace and blessings she has received over the years.
She posted a series of photos of herself looking gorgeous as the Queen she is. And in one of the posts she wrote, “Basking in the Euphoria of God’s grace and blessings. What a mighty God I have. Happy birthday to me”.
Check out her stunning photos below:
Credits:
@queennwokoye
Styled: @lawson_artistry
Photographed: @israel_onuah