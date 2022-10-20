Connect with us

“I’m now a DJ & more” – Tolani Baj reveals as she celebrates her birthday

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tolani Baj is celebrating her birthday today.

She’s marking the special day with some new photos and a major announcement about her new talent. In her latest vlog, she revealed she’s now a DJ.

“I’ve been wanting to be a DJ since 2016 but it just always seems so hard to me. Shoutout to DJ KO, Chocolate Thunder, DJ Latitude, and DJ Paranomo. These DJs have taken time out to teach me over the years,” she says in the vlog.

Check out her birthday photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tolani Baj (@tolanibaj)

Watch the vlog below:

