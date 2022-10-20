Rico Swavey’s Friends & Loved Ones Hold Candle Light Procession in his Honour

A night of tributes and candle light procession was held on Wednesday, 19th October, following the passing of singer, actor, and reality tv star Patrick Fakoya (Rico Swavey).

This news of his passing was announced October 13th by his management a few days after he was involved in an auto crash.

Family, friends, and colleagues came together in honour of his memory. It was an emotional moment as Asogwa Alexandra (Alex Unusual), Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, John Ugbe (MD/CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria), and a host of others paid their tributes.

Alex shared moments from the evening on Twitter:

My Peter Parker 💔, Patorico 💔, Patrick 💔, Rico Swavey 💔!!!!. What’s the need hailing you? You won’t answer me anyway 💔. We will stay happy for you 🥲. I’m too sad to cry. #restinpeacericoswavey #PrayForRicoSwavey pic.twitter.com/LSLrXkn4Ly — ALEX UNUSUAL (@alex_unusual) October 20, 2022

Rico Swavey’s fan rendering a spoken word piece titled “On This Side Of Heaven”

Love love everything about it❤️Fly higher Rico 🕊️🕊️🕊️ #ripricoswavey pic.twitter.com/aWpxOQkiKr — Afia A (Love and Light Fc❤️💡) (@ChiefHoodlums_) October 19, 2022

Cross , Ebuka and Dorathy at Rico Swavey’s Candle Light Walk 🥲 Fly high with the angels Rico 🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/w3PKnJuASi

— KIDD & CROSS BABY (@Kiddsglasses) October 19, 2022

Candle light walk for Rico Swavey…Continue to rest well Rico😪😪 pic.twitter.com/CpwXiDMnpw — Thelma ❤️❤️ (@thelmaaaa_aa) October 19, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoldMyne (@goldmynetv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoldMyne (@goldmynetv)