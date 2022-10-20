Rico Swavey’s Friends & Loved Ones Hold Candle Light Procession in his Honour

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Rico Swavey

A night of tributes and candle light procession was held on Wednesday, 19th October, following the passing of singer, actor, and reality tv star Patrick Fakoya (Rico Swavey).

This news of his passing was announced October 13th by his management a few days after he was involved in an auto crash.

Family, friends, and colleagues came together in honour of his memory. It was an emotional moment as Asogwa Alexandra (Alex Unusual), Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, John Ugbe (MD/CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria), and a host of others paid their tributes.

Alex shared moments from the evening on Twitter:

Rico Swavey’s fan rendering a spoken word piece titled “On This Side Of Heaven

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GoldMyne (@goldmynetv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GoldMyne (@goldmynetv)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GoldMyne (@goldmynetv)

