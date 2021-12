In this episode of “Akah Bants“, Akah Nnani discusses the issue of the Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu‘s invitation to the celebrities, Mr Macaroni, Falz The Bahdguy and Seun Kuti to join him on a peace walk (which they turned down) regarding the release of the document from the panel of inquiry investigating the #EndSars mishaps.

