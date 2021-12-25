Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Have an Amazing Christmas With all the Beautiful Features From This Week!

#AdeAdeForever: Some of the Stunning Guests at Adedimeji Lateef & Oyebade Adebimpe's Wedding

We're Drooling Over These First Photos From Adedimeji Lateef & Modupe Oyebade's Nikah Ceremony!

Yewande & Lukman’s Trad & Nikah Wedding Was One For the Books!

Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade Begin Their #AdeAdeForever Love Journey❤️

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy a Thrilling Weekend With all the Amazing Features From This Week!

A Slight Office Inconvenience Led Esther to the Love of Her Life, Dare!

It’s #AdeAdeForever as Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade are Set For The Aisle!

Catch all the Feels of the #HoneyTai21 Trad & White Wedding!

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on All The Beautiful Features From This Week

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Merry Christmas, BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

Our excitement is literally x2 today. Firstly, it’s our favourite day of the week and then, it’s the most wonderful time of the year; Christmas! We’re overjoyed and we’re certain it’s the same feeling for you as well. Today, you get to share a lot of love, joy and food with friends, family and loved ones and we bet there are many love birds also saying those two words we love to hear – I DO!

As you go about an amazing day, we’ve also compiled all the beautiful features that have gone up this week for you to relish. From beautiful love stories to colourful pre-wedding and anniversary shoots as well as lovely trending moments, planning tips and inspo. If you’ve missed anything on the site this week, we’ve got you covered. Just click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy the features below and have a super-amazing Christmas. Cheers!

Mabel & Chukwudi’s Intimate White Wedding in Essex Will Make Your Day!

It’s Nikah O’Clock For Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyabade! #AdeAdeForever

Sandra & Lionel’s Cameroonian Wedding Video is All the Brightness Your Day Needs

Bola & Femi’s 9th Wedding Anniversary Shoot Has Us in the Christmas Spirit!

It Was Love at First Sight For Abigail & William!

After 3 Years of a Long-distance Relationship, It’s #OtuonyeAtLast For Ashley & Emmanuel

It’s Happy Ever After For Fola & Victor, 10 Years After They Met on Twitter!

A Big Yes to #ForeverDose! See Seyi & Doja’s Sweet #BNBling Moment

Samirah Went From Not Liking Yusuf to Becoming His Baby For Life 😅

 

Kandie’s Pink-themed Bridal Shower Was Everything She Had Always Wanted!

Get Your Trad Popping With this Radiant Beauty Look

This Regal Edo Bridal Beauty Look Speaks Beauty & Elegance

Yoruba Brides-to-be, This Vintage Bridal Inspo Has Got Your Name on It!

Minimalist Brides-to-be, You Will Def Love This Flawless Beauty Look

Long Distance Had Nothing on This Beautiful Couple!

This Special Mother – Daughter Moment Will Get You in Your Feelings

This Couple’s First Look Video Will Have You Blushing

This Couple’s Pre-wedding Shoot BTS Video Will Brighten Your Day

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

