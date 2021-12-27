Weddings
Enjoy the Beauty of Mabel & Chukwudi’s Intimate White Wedding in Essex!
We maintain that nothing is as beautiful as love! It’s the one thing we can never get tired of and today, we get to take it all in through the eyes of beautiful lovebirds, Mabel and Chukwudi.
The sweethearts tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony, with close friends and family present, amounting to just 40 guests and it was simply breathtaking. The rain wasn’t going to cut down Mabel’s joy as she came through with so much great vibes, looking elegant as well. The joy was simply untouchable and for the reception, they took Lagos to Essex! Everyone was simply in high spirits and the happiness in these photos will absolutely make your day.
