Enjoy the Beauty of Mabel & Chukwudi’s Intimate White Wedding in Essex!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We maintain that nothing is as beautiful as love! It’s the one thing we can never get tired of and today, we get to take it all in through the eyes of beautiful lovebirds, Mabel and Chukwudi.

The sweethearts tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony, with close friends and family present, amounting to just 40 guests and it was simply breathtaking. The rain wasn’t going to cut down Mabel’s joy as she came through with so much great vibes, looking elegant as well. The joy was simply untouchable and for the reception, they took Lagos to Essex! Everyone was simply in high spirits and the happiness in these photos will absolutely make your day.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Planner: @manolaluxeweddings
Bridal makeup: @beautyboudoirbridal
Bridal hair: @papachichistylebridal
Photography: @beccygoddard
Videography: @skdhdmedia
Decor: @design4else
Bouquets & buttonholes: @amegafleur_floraldesign
Cake: @kerryannscakeboutique
Catering: @tastehaven
MC: @iamandysarfo
DJ: @dj_tallest
Second dress: @alonuko_bespoke
Venue: @houchinsweddings

 

