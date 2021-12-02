New Video: Wakobi & Spiritual Vibes – Forgiven

For months, the visuals to “Forgiven” by Wakobi has been in the works and is now ready to be unleashed on music fans and lovers worldwide. The track has all the ingredients, appeal, and elements to become a hit. It’s a refreshingly, exciting musical expression that listeners will enjoy and learn so many important things from it.

The Rap/Afrobeat international artist, Wakobi features the production skills of Spiritual Vibes. It is not just a song but a statement and interpretation of positive and progressive human experience. The lyrics sink deep into the listener’s soul, compelling them to think about their lives and decide to forgive themselves and others so they can move on to the next level of their growth.

Listen below:

Watch the official video to “Forgiven” below:

Stream/download here.