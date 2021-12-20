Yewande & Lukman’s Trad & Nikah Wedding Was One For the Books!

Today, we’re getting so much brightness and colour and it’s all thanks to Yewande and her sweetheart, Lukman! The two tied the knot in a vibrant Yoruba traditional engagement and then sealed it off with their Nikah ceremony and it all came together so beautifully.

The #MLaffair21 “happy ever after” journey began with a mutual friend and the gym! Yewande had just made a new friend at her new place of work and this friend went on to get her linked with the love of her life. How it all happened? Just keep scrolling to find out! That friendship that was ignited has now blossomed into a burning flame of love and now Yewande and Lukman have ultimately become one!

The sweethearts jumped the broom in a colourful Yoruba traditional engagement ceremony after which they tied the knot in a beautiful Muslim Nikah wedding ceremony with family and friends on deck to share the big moment. The #MLaffair21 wedding was filled with so much beauty and love, and we just can’t get enough. Their transition video served a lot of cuteness and now we’ve got their wedding photos to relish as well!

Enjoy all the beautiful moments from their wedding and read how the couple tells their love story below.

How We Met

By the Groom, Lukman

I met my Wendy Boo a few days before Valentine’s day in 2019. We worked in the same bank and a friend and colleague of mine, Nasrat had told me about her. She told me Wendy Boo was a fitness enthusiast who enjoys working out and I enjoy working out too.

So Nasrat and I planned that she would stylishly bring Wendyboo to my gym for an introduction. And that was how we met. I was curious to know if she had a boyfriend and so on Valentine’s day I stylishly asked her the Nigerian way if she was going out with her boyfriend and she said she didn’t have a boyfriend.

I was so happy when she said she didn’t. That same day, I quickly went to the gift shop close by and got her this little antique teddy. (She later told me that gesture was the spark for her). To seal the deal, I invited her for a 3-course meal a few days later.

Nasrat had already told her that I was an excellent cook, and a healthy meal lifestyle coach so this even made her agree to the date and I didn’t disappoint.

One of the things that drew me closer to her was how my Wendy Boo assisted me in starting my healthy food business. Something everyone had tried to make me do for years to no avail. Na she get my mumu button. I asked her to be my girlfriend and we took our relationship to the next level.

The proposal story:

On our 2nd year anniversary, I took her to Abuja to celebrate but I had made other plans with her friends and sisters. One Saturday morning, we went hiking at Usuma Dam and in the middle on a little island by the lake in the presence of her friends, her sisters and my friends, I proposed.

Now it’s reception time! Enjoy the feel of the beautiful decor…

Make way for the bride and groom!

To the magic of the first dance…

Time for daddy and his little girl to have their dance…

Mother and son time!

The lovebirds feeding each other – love to see it! 😍

After the show is the after-party!

Enjoy the #MLaffair21 traditional engagement photos below.

How We Met

By the Bride, Yewande

It was in 2019, I had just gotten an internship with a Nigerian bank. On my first day at work, a lady walked up to me and said I looked like someone who had just left the bank and that was how I made my first friend in the bank.

We got talking and I realised she just started her fitness journey. I was also really serious about fitness at the time, so she mentioned that the bank had a gym and one of her friends was training her. I was excited about this and told her to take me to the gym after work.

We got to the gym and she introduced me to the said friend/ trainer who turned out to be Lukman. We exchanged pleasantries and he trained us. The next day, Lukman sent me some baked goods through our mutual friend.

I wondered why he sent me baked goods, so I collected his number to thank him for the snacks (the baked goods were amazing btw). That was how we got talking. I also discovered that he was a healthy meal lifestyle coach and he had his own kitchen.

Being a content creator myself, I would go over to assist him in filming and packing orders for his clients, he’d often help me with fashion designing and creating content for my ready-to-wear line as well, which made us grow closer.

Two months later, he asked me to be his girlfriend. We dated for about 2 years and a few months before he asked me to marry him.

The proposal story hy Yewande:

He knew that I loved adventure. So one day he called me and told me to pack a bag, that we were going somewhere (in my mind I was like shey this one wants to fly me to Dubai ni). We sha went to Abuja and he told me we were going to hike in the Usuma dam.

I was super excited because it was one of my favourite things to do. He already had my friends waiting and set up a zoom link for those who couldn’t make it. He asked me to marry him that day and I said yes, and here we are today! 😉

Credits

Traditional Engagement

Bride: @wandetobun

Photography: @hon_teezee

Engagement outfit: @mariebabs

Planners: @finethingsevents | @events_by_aisha

Makeup: @ibiyemiglamour_

Gele: @tagele__

White Wedding

Bride: @wandetobun

Photography: @hon_teezee

Planners: @finethingsevents | @events_by_aisha

Makeup: @ibiyemiglamour_

Nikkah and reception dress: @bridalaccent

Nikkah Shoes: @aisha_accessory

Bouquet: @all_bellaz