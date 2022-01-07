Connect with us

Promotions Style

Hollantex unveils Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as Brand Ambassadors

Promotions

Introducing The Balvenie Makers Project: A Craft-focused Campaign in collaboration with a Visual Artist, Metal Sculptor & Grafitti Artist

Promotions

Destination Jordan: Top reasons why your next travel should take you here in 2022

Promotions

Get ready for an amazing January as Africa Magic Premiers New Seasons of Date my Family Nigeria, Unmarried and My Siblings and I

Promotions

Dr Adesola Adeduntan shares FirstBank’s Experiences in 2021 and Expectations for the New Year in this Interview| Read More 

Promotions Style

Hollantex welcomes African Music Sensation Fally Ipupa as Brand Ambassador

Events Promotions

The Luxurious LG Signature OLED R has just launched in Nigeria| Get the Product Details Here

Events Promotions

Baileys Nigeria had to Wrap up 2021 with something Sweet for You- 12 Delight Treats

Promotions Style

Yaaaay! Hollantex signs Yemi Alade as its Latest Brand Ambassador🥳

Promotions

OPPO is creating Innovative Experiences with Artificial Intelligence as it unveils its Smart Glass Technologies

Promotions

Hollantex unveils Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as Brand Ambassadors

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Hollantex, one of the leading pan-African Ankara wax print manufacturers is pleased to announce the signing of superstar TV hosts Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa as Brand Ambassadors.

As the new face of Hollantex, Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isimewill be instrumental in growing the brand’s presence across Africa. They will support the development and launch of Hollantex’s new collections, leveraging their keen eye for fashion and ability to assemble show-stopping outfits to promote the brand’s beautiful patterns. Together they will showcase the true elegance of Hollantex’s Ankara fabrics for today’s leading woman.

“Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isime are a glowing representation of the African woman, who remains the muse behind some of the most colorful, diverse and intricate patterns of the Hollantexfabrics, said Thomas Fournier, Founder of Hollantex.
“We are inspired by their commitment to their craft and dedication to fashion. They are the perfect embodiment of the Hollantex brand and we see that everyday. From the sets of Nollywood’s biggest productions to the stages of the continent’s biggest events, you can always count on them to be graceful, classy and stylish”.

Commenting on her new role as ambassador of the Hollantex brand, Toke Makinwa said:

As a true fashion enthusiast, prints have always excited me. Hollantex fabrics are vivacious, colorful and full of life, working with this brand makes me feel confident that I can truly live my best printastic life while being bold and beautiful.”.

Beginning in January, fans will get a glimpse into the collaboration through photos, videos and styles developed exclusively for this campaign.

Sponsored Content

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php