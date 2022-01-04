Connect with us

Style

We’re Still Completely Obsessed With Nengi's Beyond Gorgeous Birthday Looks!

Style

Kupa Matondo is Effortlessly Chic 7 Days a Week!

Features Living Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Thank You BellaNaijarians for Riding With Us, Join Us As We Celebrate 2021 Together🥂

Style

The Chicest Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 105

Style

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is a Sight to Behold On TheWill Downtown’s Christmas Cover!

Style

All The Style Inspo You Need This Week, Courtesy Tomi Awoyemi

Music Scoop Style

Stunning! Tems is the Cover Girl on the Latest The Sunday Times Style Magazine

Events Style

Veuve Clicquot hosted Lifestyle Influencers, Content Creators & Public Figures to an Exclusive Style Brunch

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 104

Style

Wadada Clothing's Silk Shirt Collection is Perfect for The Holiday Season

Style

We’re Still Completely Obsessed With Nengi’s Beyond Gorgeous Birthday Looks!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Reality TV star Nengi Rebecca Hampton turned a year older recently. In celebration of her special day, she took part in a super stylish shoot featuring three looks from Anjy Luminee Couture, styled by the talented Swanky Jerry

With multiple backdrops, Nengi took our breath away in a Victorian-esque red and gold ball gown featuring a braided updo and a crown. She finished the look with a bold red lip, minimal jewellery and perfectly highlighted cheeks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)

As for her second look, the star wore an all-gold ensemble with a plunging neckline, a gold floral headband and puffy sleeves. She finished the monochromatic look with gold strappy heels. 

In Nengi’s final look, she fuses old Hollywood glamour with modern finesse. From a pearl-embellished asymmetric pink velvet dress, multiple strand pearl necklace to pearls cascading down her matching elbow-length gloves, a statement hat and a pink updo. It’s safe to say Nengi understood the assignment.

Credits

Styling@swankyjerry
Dresses: @ceolumineeofficial
Photography@felixcrown
Makeup@bibyonce
Hair@luciousvirginhair

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Why You Should Never Outsource The Running of Your Life to Experts

This Zimbabwean Lawyer-Cum-Chef is Restoring Hope One Plate At a Time

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

A.B.P: How Not To Fail Your New Year Resolutions This Time

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Procrastinate on Your Financial Resolutions 
css.php