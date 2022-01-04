We’re Still Completely Obsessed With Nengi’s Beyond Gorgeous Birthday Looks!

Reality TV star Nengi Rebecca Hampton turned a year older recently. In celebration of her special day, she took part in a super stylish shoot featuring three looks from Anjy Luminee Couture, styled by the talented Swanky Jerry.

With multiple backdrops, Nengi took our breath away in a Victorian-esque red and gold ball gown featuring a braided updo and a crown. She finished the look with a bold red lip, minimal jewellery and perfectly highlighted cheeks.

As for her second look, the star wore an all-gold ensemble with a plunging neckline, a gold floral headband and puffy sleeves. She finished the monochromatic look with gold strappy heels.

In Nengi’s final look, she fuses old Hollywood glamour with modern finesse. From a pearl-embellished asymmetric pink velvet dress, multiple strand pearl necklace to pearls cascading down her matching elbow-length gloves, a statement hat and a pink updo. It’s safe to say Nengi understood the assignment.

Credits

Styling: @swankyjerry

Dresses: @ceolumineeofficial

Photography: @felixcrown

Makeup: @bibyonce

Hair: @luciousvirginhair

