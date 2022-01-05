Yaaaay! Hollantex signs Yemi Alade as its Latest Brand Ambassador🥳

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Hollantex, one of the leading pan-African Ankara manufacturers, is pleased to announce the signing of singer and global entertainer, Yemi Alade.

As the new Brand Ambassador, Yemi Alade will be instrumental in growing the brand’s presence across Africa. She will support the launch of Hollantex’s new collections and leverage her music and social media platforms to promote the brand’s beautiful patterns, showcasing the true elegance of the brand’s Ankara fabrics for today’s leading woman.

“For many years ankara has served me well, allowing me to display my unique fashion sense in various colours and multi-pattern work. You can see it in my music videos, red carpet moments and my daily wear. My partnership with Hollantex  is a match made in heaven”. Yemi Alade.

Hollantex founder, Thomas Fournier said

“This partnership is a statement of our commitment to being the most fashionable wax fabric brand in Africa. Beyond Yemi’s incredible consumption influence and commercial value, we are truly inspired by her transformation into a global superstar with successful collaborations with the biggest names in the world including Beyonce and the Queen of England. She represents the ideal fusion between traditional African cultures and elements of western fashion and perfectly embodies the ethos of the Hollantex brand. It is a match made in Ankara heaven and we are truly excited about this partnership and feel confident her fans and our customers across Africa will enjoy it too.”

Beginning in January, fans will get a glimpse into the collaboration through photos, videos and styles developed exclusively for this campaign.

About Hollantex    

Hollantex is a leading Pan-African textile manufacturer providing high-quality Ankara fabrics. Since its creation in 2003, Hollantex has pursued a simple goal: to integrate traditional African culture into the heart of fashion and to achieve this, innovative and high-quality wax fabrics have been passionately created at competitive prices.

For further inquiries, please contact pr@hollantex.com or visit  www.hollantex.com

Instagram : Hollantex_Official

Facebook: Hollantex

Tiktok: Hollantex

Pinterest: Hollantex

YouTube: Hollantex

