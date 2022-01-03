Kupa Matondo is Effortlessly Chic 7 Days a Week!

Hi #BellaStylistas! Once again, we have great tips to help you put your best foot forward, especially in this new year. This week, we take inspiration from Congolese entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kupa Matondo for her authentic sense of style.

To give you a taste of her aesthetic, we’ve collated some of the best looks on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

The right coat can do wonders for your wardrobe. Elevate your look with minimal jewellery, and you’re ready for the day.

Tuesday

Dressing head-to-toe in one shade is a surefire way to make your outfit look more expensive- we love this beige set matched with snakeskin pumps.

Wednesday

Introduce a pop of colour into your week, and don’t forget to tag us when you take those stunning photos. #Bellastylista

Thursday

So as you can see, looking stylish doesn’t require that much effort. Just rock a chic dress paired with minimal jewellery, and be sure you’ll look great. When in doubt regarding footwear, complement your outfit with pumps or boots.

Friday

An oversized blazer always makes a powerful statement, especially in a unique colour like this minty hue.

Saturday

This dress is definitely having a moment – and we love how Kupa styled it here, perfectly encapsulating a #Bellastylista

Sunday

Corset dresses are a must-have. While they may sound somewhat intimidating, they’re super wearable, hugging the body in all the right places.

