Connect with us

Style

Kupa Matondo is Effortlessly Chic 7 Days a Week!

Features Living Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Thank You BellaNaijarians for Riding With Us, Join Us As We Celebrate 2021 Together🥂

Style

The Chicest Workwear Looks This Week | Edition 105

Style

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is a Sight to Behold On TheWill Downtown’s Christmas Cover!

Style

All The Style Inspo You Need This Week, Courtesy Tomi Awoyemi

Music Scoop Style

Stunning! Tems is the Cover Girl on the Latest The Sunday Times Style Magazine

Events Style

Veuve Clicquot hosted Lifestyle Influencers, Content Creators & Public Figures to an Exclusive Style Brunch

Style

See This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 104

Style

Wadada Clothing's Silk Shirt Collection is Perfect for The Holiday Season

Style

Olivia Arukwe’s Fashion Moments Will Jazz Up Your Style This Week!

Style

Kupa Matondo is Effortlessly Chic 7 Days a Week!

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Hi #BellaStylistas! Once again, we have great tips to help you put your best foot forward, especially in this new year. This week, we take inspiration from Congolese entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kupa Matondo for her authentic sense of style.

To give you a taste of her aesthetic, we’ve collated some of the best looks on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

The right coat can do wonders for your wardrobe. Elevate your look with minimal jewellery, and you’re ready for the day.

Tuesday

Dressing head-to-toe in one shade is a surefire way to make your outfit look more expensive- we love this beige set matched with snakeskin pumps. 

Wednesday

Introduce a pop of colour into your week, and don’t forget to tag us when you take those stunning photos. #Bellastylista

Thursday

So as you can see, looking stylish doesn’t require that much effort. Just rock a chic dress paired with minimal jewellery, and be sure you’ll look great. When in doubt regarding footwear, complement your outfit with pumps or boots.

Friday

An oversized blazer always makes a powerful statement, especially in a unique colour like this minty hue.

Saturday

This dress is definitely having a moment – and we love how Kupa styled it here, perfectly encapsulating a #Bellastylista

Sunday

Corset dresses are a must-have. While they may sound somewhat intimidating, they’re super wearable, hugging the body in all the right places.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

A.B.P: How Not To Fail Your New Year Resolutions This Time

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Procrastinate on Your Financial Resolutions 

Thank You BellaNaijarians for Riding With Us, Join Us As We Celebrate 2021 Together🥂

Comet Nwosu: Can You Give Account of How You Lived This Year?

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Why You Should Eat Spicy Foods This Festive Season
css.php