Annie Macaulay Idibia is the Stunning Cover Star for Glamour SA’s Entertainment Issue

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay Idibia is the latest cover star for Glamour SA’s entertainment issue.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GLAMOUR Magazine SA (@glamour_sa)

The entertainer, businesswoman, wife and mum, who is one of the leading personalities in Africa’s first Pan-African reality TV show, Netflix SA’s “Young, Famous & African,” speaks about her journey so far, her leading role in reality show and motherhood.

She says, “The world gets an opportunity to see me for who I am: a strong African queen, mother, actress and entertainer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GLAMOUR Magazine SA (@glamour_sa)

Credits:

Editor-in-Chief and interview: @nontando58
Fashion Director @bassonjason
Photography: @simzmkhwanazi
Art Director: @robynleepretorius
Styling Assistant: @hlonibooboo
Hair: @turquoise15
Makeup: @carolinegreeff

