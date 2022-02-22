Annie Macaulay Idibia is the Stunning Cover Star for Glamour SA’s Entertainment Issue

Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay Idibia is the latest cover star for Glamour SA’s entertainment issue.

The entertainer, businesswoman, wife and mum, who is one of the leading personalities in Africa’s first Pan-African reality TV show, Netflix SA’s “Young, Famous & African,” speaks about her journey so far, her leading role in reality show and motherhood.

She says, “The world gets an opportunity to see me for who I am: a strong African queen, mother, actress and entertainer.”

Credits:

Editor-in-Chief and interview: @nontando58

Fashion Director @bassonjason

Photography: @simzmkhwanazi

Art Director: @robynleepretorius

Styling Assistant: @hlonibooboo

Hair: @turquoise15

Makeup: @carolinegreeff