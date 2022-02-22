Movies & TV
Annie Macaulay Idibia is the Stunning Cover Star for Glamour SA’s Entertainment Issue
Nollywood actress, Annie Macaulay Idibia is the latest cover star for Glamour SA’s entertainment issue.
View this post on Instagram
The entertainer, businesswoman, wife and mum, who is one of the leading personalities in Africa’s first Pan-African reality TV show, Netflix SA’s “Young, Famous & African,” speaks about her journey so far, her leading role in reality show and motherhood.
She says, “The world gets an opportunity to see me for who I am: a strong African queen, mother, actress and entertainer.”
View this post on Instagram
Credits:
Editor-in-Chief and interview: @nontando58
Fashion Director @bassonjason
Photography: @simzmkhwanazi
Art Director: @robynleepretorius
Styling Assistant: @hlonibooboo
Hair: @turquoise15
Makeup: @carolinegreeff